BCDA seeks additional P229-M budget for Nat’l Academy for Sports

By Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is asking lawmakers for an additional P229 milllion in its 2021 budget for the construction of the National Academy for Sports.

During the Senate finance committee’s deliberation of the BCDA’s P5.795-billion proposed budget, BCDA President Vince Dizon said the Department of Budget and Development (DBM) did not include in its spending plan an allocation for the sports academy, which was created by Republic Act No. 11470 signed in June this year.

“Hindi po sinama ng DBM sa NEP ang budget for the National Sports Academy kasi hindi pa po yata napirmahan that time nung pine-prepare po,” Dizon said when asked by Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, finance committee chairman, on the funding for the National Sports Academy.

He said some P229 million would be needed for the rollout of the first phase of the five-hectare development in the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, based on the requirements of the Department of Education and the Philippine Sports Commission.

He said they also wrote to the House of Representatives about the budget request.

The government eyes its opening by 2022, Dizon said.

He said concerned agencies have started crafting the development plan for the sports academy in coordination with Joy Reyes, the newly-appointed executive director for the National Sports Academy, and its board of trustrees.

Angara said the Senate committee will try “as best as we can” to fund the construction of the National Academy for Sports, which he also pushed.

