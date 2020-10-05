Competitive Belga in a chess?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By CARLO ANOLIN

Rain or Shine big man Beau Belga has tried something quirky anew while inside the PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

After setting up a mini sari-sari store with teammate Ryan Araña in their room at Quest Hotel a few days ago, Belga takes some time off from physical activities by playing chess.

His opponent? Let’s just say he’s as good as Belga.

A good match indeed, the humorous Belga played against himself in this chess match as posted on his Instagram account Monday.

“Finding a way not to get bored in the PBA bubble,” the 33-year-old Belga wrote, with the hashtags #ROSlifeinthebubble and #good.

Just like real woodpushers, Belga kept his composure cool throughout the one-minute video, taking turns in relocating from one chair to another, before bursting a good laugh.

While he did all this to fight boredom, several PBA personalities were quick to react in the hilarious clip.

Ginebra’s LA Tenorio, San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo and Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon were among the players who commented on Belga’s post.

“Mukhang kinain ka na ng sisttema mo dyan brad ah! Katakot na yan [wala pa] isang linggo!” said Tenorio, who has yet to join the bubble.

Belga responded: [B]rad malapit na talaga! Pero hindi uubra ang tiktok sa akin brad.

On a serious note, PBA teams, including the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, have started 5-on-5 scrimmages ahead of actual games which begins Oct. 9.

PBA players would spend more than two months inside the bubble and these are the few things they can do to keep their sanity intact.

comments