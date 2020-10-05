LOOK: Bimby Yap is quite tall now; will he follow his father’s footsteps?

By Waylon Galvez

When a photo of James Carlos Aquino Yap Jr. was posted on social media, many were surprised on how tall he is now – his father, PBA two-time MVP James Yap of Rain or Shine, included.

At 13, ‘Bimby’ is quite tall at 6-feet.

“Ang tangkad na nagulat din ako,” said Yap when contacted by Manila Bulletin-Tempo Monday night. “Last time ko siya nakita maliit pa, kaya nakakagulat ang tangkad na ngayon.”

Yap, the 38-year-old PBA superstar, said it’s been a while since he last saw his son with ex-wife, actress-host Kris Aquino.

Asked if he sees his son following his footsteps, Yap said it’s up to Bimby what he wants to become in the future.

“Ako kasi kung ano ang gusto niya maging suporta lang ako,” said Yap. “Pero halimbawa sabihin turuan ko siya or hingi siya ng advice, OK sa akin yun… suporta pa din tayo.”

“Of course gusto din natin may sumunod sa yapak bilang tatay. Pero kung iba ang gusto, yun na nga suporta lang tayo.”

Yap said that Bimby’s height at his age now is quite amazing compared to when the native of Escalante, Negros Occidental was when he was 13.

“Noong 13 ako medyo matangkad na din… mga 5’9” pero maliit kumpara sa height niya ngayon,” he said.

A few years ago when, Yap said he gave his son a complete basketball set.

“Niregaluhan ko siya ng ring para nakakapag-shooting siya. Natuturuan ko pa before… may tira naman nakaka-shoot. Pero bata pa siya that time kaya hindi ko masabi kung interested sa basketball,” said Yap.

“Ako kasi noong seven pa lang ako hilig ko na mag-basketball e,” added Yap.

After attending the Iloilo Central Commercial in high school, Yap suited up for University of the East where he won the UAAP MVP in 2003. In 2004, he was picked No. 2 overall by Purefoods in the PBA Rookie Draft.

Yap went on to become one of the best players in league history, winning seven championships including a Grand Slam with the Purefoods franchise in 2014, named Finals MVP four times, made to the All-Star Team 16 times, and was named to the 40 PBA Greatest Players in 2015.

