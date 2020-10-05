Palace to Leni: Stop politicking

BY GENALYN KABILING



Better stop politicking during the coronavirus pandemic.

This was the suggestion given by Malacañang to Vice President Leni Robredo so she could supposedly earn a higher public trust and approval rating in the next survey period.

In a latest results of the Pulse Asia survey, Robredo received a 57 percent performance approval rating and 50 percent trust rating, compared to President Duterte’s 91 percent.

“Naku Madam VP, mukhang tama ang aking sinabi. Ayaw yata ng Pilipino na namumulitika sa panahon ng pandemiya. Subukan po natin itigil ang pulitika baka po tumaas na mas mataas ang 50 percent ang trust rating at mas mataas pa sa 57 percent ang performance rating,” Roque said during a televised press briefing in Boracay.

Roque stressed that it is time for unity and cooperation, not for politicking, as the country deals with impact of the pandemic.

While taking a swipe at Robredo’s low rating, Roque welcomed the President’s high public trust and approval ratings and extended gratitude to the nation.

He said the nation has seen the President has exerted efforts to protect public health, contain the spread of the coronavirus, as well as provide assistance to affected families, workers, and industries.

He assured the nation that the President remains committed to facilitate the country’s recovery from the pandemic that has left more than 322,000 people infected in the country. (Genalyn Kabiling)

