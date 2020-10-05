PH 3×3 organizer gets provisional approval from IATF

By JONAS TERRADO

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 was given a provisional license to hold its President’s Cup which starts later this month under a bubble setup at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The league got an approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force to stage five legs starting Oct. 21 after its earlier proposal of holding the season using a semi-bubble concept was denied.

League owner Ronald Mascariñas is grateful to the government agencies and officials who were key in allowing the season to go ahead.

“We are grateful for the Inter-Agency Task Force composed of the Games and Amusements Board, Department of Health, and Philippine Sports Commission for giving us the clearance to hold our bubble,” said Mascariñas.

“We would also like to thank Senator Bong Go for helping endorse our request to return to action. All of us are excited to get the ball rolling for our season,” added Mascarinas, who founded the Chooks 3×3 last year.

Chooks 3×3 joins the PBA as the only leagues currently allowed to resume their seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic and community quarantine regulations being imposed by the national government.

All 12 teams have already made final preparations for the bubble, beginning with practices that began Monday and ending on Wednesday at the Epsilon Chi Center inside the University of the Philippines Diliman campus.

Bubble participants will be required to take RT-PCR tests before observing a five-day home quarantine. If tests come back negative, all participants can enter Inspire on Oct. 14 and 15.

Practices inside Calamba are set Oct. 16 to 18 followed by a preseason tourney on the 19th, two days before the season-opening first leg.

The next four legs are slated Oct. 23, 25, and 27 with the Grand Finals to be held Oct. 30.

Everyone will leave the bubble on Halloween (Oct. 31) and will undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

Competing are Zamboanga, Butuan City, Bacolod City, Nueva Ecija, Palayan, Zamboanga Peninsula, Porac, Bicol, Pasig, Saranggani, Pagadian and Petra Cement.

