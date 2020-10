To test Jesus

GOSPEL: LK 10:25-37

THERE was a scholar of the law who stood up to test Jesus and said, “Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” Jesus said to him, “What is written in the law? How do you read it?” He said in reply, “You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, with all your being, with all your strength, and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself.”

He replied to him, “You have answered correctly; do this and you will live.” But because he wished to justify himself, he said to Jesus, “And who is my neighbor?” Jesus replied, “A man fell victim to robbers as he went down from Jerusalem to Jericho. They stripped and beat him and went off leaving him half-dead. A priest happened to be going down that road, but when he saw him, he passed by on the opposite side. Likewise a Levite came to the place, and when he saw him, he passed by on the opposite side. But a Samaritan traveler who came upon him was moved with compassion at the sight. He approached the victim, poured oil and wine over his wounds, and bandaged them. Then he lifted him up on his own animal, took him to an inn, and cared for him.

The next day he took out two silver coins and gave them to the innkeeper with the instruction, “Take care of him. If you spend more than what I have given you, I shall repay you on my way back.”

Which of these three, in your opinion, was neighbor to the robbers’ victim?” He answered, “The one who treated him with mercy.” Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise.”

Jesus reads the motive of the lawyer who poses a question simply to test him. Rather than dismiss him outright and shame him for his malicious intent, Jesus patiently deals with the lawyer on his territory. “What is written in the law? How do you read it?”

Like any other Jew, the lawyer has a limited notion of “neighbor” and wants to justify his own idea of “neighbor.” Instead of enumerating a list of people whom the lawyer should consider as “neighbors,” Jesus narrates the parable of the Good Samaritan. The victim, most likely a Jew, is avoided by his fellow Jews, namely, the priest and the Levite. It is a Samaritan, despised as a pagan, who shows mercy and proves to be a neighbor to the fallen victim.

