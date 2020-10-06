2 dead, 4 hurt in Cebu truck-bicycle collision

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY GLAZYL MASCULINO

BACOLOD CITY – Two persons died while four others were injured after a canter truck loaded with pineapples collided with a motorcycle at Purok Laroca, Barangay Sta. Rosa, Murcia, Negros Occidental on Monday.

Killed in the accident were motorcycle driver Christian Jay Tiansay, 31, of Hinigaran town; and his companion, Cherryl Maguad, 34, of Victorias City, according to Lt. John Paul Tabujara, town police chief.

Tabujara said the accident happened when the truck’s left front tire suddenly detached from the vehicle, causing it to swerve to the opposite lane, hitting the motorcycle parked at the roadside.

Tabujara said the two victims already stopped at the roadside when they saw from a far that the alleged speeding truck driven by Rogelio Endrina, 41, was moving uneasy. However, the truck still reached them.

The truck then dragged the motorcycle a few meters away until the vehicle fell on its side and the two riders fell on an irrigation canal, the town police chief added.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m.

The two victims were declared dead at a hospital due to head injuries, Tabujara said, adding that only Tiansay was wearing a helmet.

Tabujara said the three passengers of the truck – the owner and two helpers – as well as Endrina sustained minor injuries.

He said Endrina is now detained at Murcia Municipal Police Station, pending the filing of charges against him. (Glazyl Masculino)

comments