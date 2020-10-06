9-hour water supply cut in 6 Antipolo villages Oct. 7

ANTIPOLO CITY- Residential and commercial areas located in at least six barangays in Antipolo City will have no water for nine hours starting Wednesday, October 7.

In its service advisory on its Facebook page, Manila Water announced that the water interruption will happen starting 9 p.m. on October 7 until 6 a.m. the following day, Thursday.

Affected barangays are Barangay San Luis, Barangay San Isidro, Barangay Dela Paz, Barangay Bagong Nayon, Barangay Inarawan, and Barangay San Juan.

Manila Water said the water service interruption is due to the cutting and plugging of the 600 millimeter Langhaya pipe bridge which serves as an obstruction to the widening project of the Department of Public Works and Highways at Langhaya Bridge on Marcos Highway in Barangay Inarawan.

Customers in the affected areas are advised to store enough water for their needs during the interruption period.

It also said that once the service is restored, customers are advised to allow a few minutes for flushing before using water from their faucets. (Nel B. Andrade)

