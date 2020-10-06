Abueva attends GAB online seminar

By JONAS TERRADO

Calvin Abueva on Monday attended an online seminar as part of conditions set by the Games and Amusements Board for his professional license to be reinstated.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra posted on his Twitter account a photo showing Abueva taking part in the Zoom seminar on the “Code of Conduct of a Professional Player and Gender sensitivity issues.”

The Phoenix Super LPG cager attended the virtual conference with Mitra, GAB pro games chief June Bautista and Kara Mallonga.

Abueva now needs to take a mandatory drug test which can be done inside the PBA bubble in Clark before GAB can bring back his license.

Should all of GAB conditions are met, the decision will lie on PBA commissioner Willie Marcial if Abueva’s indefinite suspension is lifted in time for Sunday’s resumption of the Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation.

The PBA allowed Abueva to join the Clark bubble, but is only limited to doing 5-on-5 scrimmages until the league decides to lift the ban.

