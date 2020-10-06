Boxing returns as Omega stages four-fight event in Cebu

By Waylon Galvez

Local boxing takes center stage as Cebu-based outfit Omega Boxing Promotion unveils a four-card fight in a ‘bubble’ at the International Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPI) Wednesday in Mandaue City, Cebu.

The event starts at 1 p.m. after the eight boxers had their weigh in Tuesday.

This marks the first time that a boxing event will be held after several fight cards were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March.

Three of the four fights are 10-rounders, including Omega’s top fighter in WBA South light flyweight champion Ronnie Vecilles, who is also ranked No. 10 in the WBC ratings.

Vicelles will go up against Junuel Lacar from Baguio City in the 10-round light flyweight encounter.

On the other hand, Christian Araneta, a former WBC Asia silver champion in the light flyweight division, meets Richard Rosales from Bohol in a 10-round flyweight division match.

The other matches will pit Pete Apolinar against Cagayan de Oro’s Jetro Pabustan (also a 10-round, featherweight fight), and Carlo Bacaro versus Cebu’s Jeffry Stella (6-rounder, welterweight class).

