Buboy Villar breaks up with American partner

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

Angillyn Gorens, Buboy Villar’s erstwhile partner, has confirmed her breakup with the actor through her sister, Veybillyn.

In a report in PEP.Ph, Veybillyn shared her sister’s account of the split, maintaining it was a “mutual decision.”

Apparently, the two have been in disagreement for some time.

They first broke up some two years ago. They tried to patch things up but to no avail.

In the end, they simply agreed to a co-parenting set-up.

They have two children: Vlanz Karollyn, 3, and George Michael, 1.

The two kids are currently staying with Gorens’ parents.

Gorens, meanwhile, is now back in the US, working.

Villar is busy with various show being part of the Kapuso roster of talents.

Villar and Gorens made public their relationship back in 2016.

comments