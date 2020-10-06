GETTING CLOSER: Abueva in Phoenix roster

By JONAS TERRADO

Calvin Abueva was listed in the official roster of the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters for the resumption of the PBA Philippine Cup set Sunday at the campus of Angeles University Foundation in Pampanga.

Official lineups released by the league Tuesday afternoon showed Abueva being one of 14 players in the Fuel Masters’ roster, but indicated that he will be “eligible to play upon completion of requirements.”

Abueva is still in the process of completing the conditions set by the Games and Amusements Board before his professional license can be reinstated.

He attended Monday’s virtual seminar on the “Code of Conduct of a Professional Player and Gender sensitivity issues” presided by GAB chairman Baham Mitra, GAB pro games chief June Bautista and Kara Mallonga.

Abueva will also undergo a mandatory drug test as part of GAB’s medical requirements which he can take inside the Clark bubble.

Phoenix is hoping that the requirements can be completed in time for the team’s first game on Monday against Meralco.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is expected to make a decision once Abueva meets all of GAB’s conditions.

But news of Abueva’s inclusion in the official lineup should raise the excitement of fans who have been calling for the league to lift his ban since the punishment was handed in June 2019.

