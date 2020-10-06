Ginebra vs NLEX in PBA bubble opener

By JONAS TERRADO

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and NLEX are set to face off in the featured game of Sunday’s much-anticipated resumption of the PBA season at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Talks that the league’s most popular team and the Road Warriors surfaced Monday evening, two days before the league officially releases the schedule of the Philippine Cup, the only conference to be played in the 45th season.

Sources also revealed that TNT, with its new moniker Tropang Giga, and Alaska will officially kick off the PBA restart in the first game at 4 p.m.

Word has it that the full schedule is awaiting signature of PBA commissioner Willie Marcial before the opening doubleheader and 63 other games in the elimination round can be made official.

The Philippine Cup will have doubleheaders every day until the end of the elims in mid-November. The top eight teams advance to the quarterfinals, with the No. 1 to No. 4 seeds carrying a twice-to-beat advantage.

The two semifinal series are a best-of-five while the finals will still be a best-of-seven affair.

Ginebra is hoping to have LA Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar inside the bubble in time for the opener.

NLEX, on the other hand, entered the bubble without veterans Larry Fonacier and Cyrus Baguio who opted out for personal reasons.

