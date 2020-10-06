Ivana Alawi on why she doesn’t wear bra

- Home
BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG
If you see nymphet Ivana Alawi going braless in her photos and videos, it is not because she wants to arouse your imagination.
Apparently, she deems her breasts too big already and she doesn’t want to emphasize it further wearing a bra.
She related in a recent interview with Angelica Panganiban: “Ayaw kong nagba-bra kasi lalo siyang lumalaki and lalong sinasabi na ang laki ng boobs (ko).”
If ever, she often opt for a pair sans pads.
“Gusto ko walang padding para wala na silang masabi,” Ivana opined.
Among hottest celebrities of today, Ivana is actually confused as to why.
“Honestly hindi ko siya maintindihan kasi I am just being myself,” she said.
“Normal naman kasi para sa akin mag-swimsuit or mag-swimming and mag-picture in bikini,” she added.