Ivana Alawi on why she doesn’t wear bra

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

If you see nymphet Ivana Alawi going braless in her photos and videos, it is not because she wants to arouse your imagination.

Apparently, she deems her breasts too big already and she doesn’t want to emphasize it further wear­ing a bra.

She related in a recent interview with Angelica Panganiban: “Ayaw kong nagba-bra kasi lalo siyang lumalaki and lalong sina­sabi na ang laki ng boobs (ko).”

If ever, she often opt for a pair sans pads.

“Gusto ko walang pad­ding para wala na silang masabi,” Ivana opined.

Among hottest celebri­ties of today, Ivana is actu­ally confused as to why.

“Honestly hindi ko siya maintindihan kasi I am just being myself,” she said.

“Normal naman kasi para sa akin mag-swimsuit or mag-swimming and mag-picture in bikini,” she added.

