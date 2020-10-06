Kapuso Foundation provides school supplies, anti-COVID kits to students

GMA Kapuso Foundation (GMAKF) pushes ahead with its project “Unang Hakbang sa Kinabukasan,” providing school supplies as well as anti-COVID kits for public elementary school students in time for the opening of classes this October.

Through the help of multi-sector partners, GMAKF aims to help 80,000 incoming kinder and grade 1 pupils from the top 25 poorest provinces across the country, as well as areas badly affected by COVID-19.

The Foundation distributed school bags which include complete school supplies along with two (2) washable face masks, 2 bars of soap, and 2 bottles of alcohol.

Unang Hakbang sa Kinabukasan is a pillar project under GMAKF’S Education program.

The anti-COVID kits distribution is an add-on, part of the ongoing “Operation Bayanihan: Labanan Natin ang COVID-19″ of GMAKF.

“Buong puso po kaming nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng sumusuporta sa aming mga proyekto,” said GMA Kapuso Foundation Founder and Ambassador Mel Tiangco.

GMAKF has so far completed distributions in Quezon, Masbate, Camarines Sur, Albay, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Bataan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Cagayan Valley, Isabela, Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, and Cebu.

Slated next for GMAKF distributions are Tarlac, La Union, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, North Cotobato, Eastern Samar, Samar, and Leyte.

To donate to GMA Kapuso Foundation’s projects, visit www.gmanetwork.com/kapusofoundation/donate.

