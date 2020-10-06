Peace officer killed in ASG attack

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

A barangay peace officer was killed when suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) opened fire at a group of farmers in Patikul, Sulu on Monday.

Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom), identified the victim as Tali Lakibul, a member of the Barangay Pecekeeping Action Team (BPAT) in Barangay Igasan.

A military report from the WestMinCom said the farmers were fired upon by an undetermined number of gunmen while they were harvesting their produce. Unfortunately, Lakibul sustained gunshot wounds which resulted in his death.

Brigadier General William Gonzales, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, believes that the gunmen launched the attack to show to the residents that they are still capable of sowing terror despite the massive setbacks the group sustained in previous military operations.

The ASG was declared persona non grata or unwanted personalities by the Patikul town last August 27.

