PhilHealth spokesman arrested over cyber libel raps

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JHON ALDRIN CASINAS

Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) spokesperson Rey Baleña was arrested Monday over a cyber libel complaint, police said Tuesday.

Pasig City Police chief Col. Moises Villaceran said the 48-year-old Baleña, PhilHealth senior manager for corporate communication, was nabbed at the City State Center on Shaw Boulevard at around 1 p.m. Monday.

According to the Eastern Police District (EPD), Baleña has a standing warrant of arrest for the cyber libel complaint filed in Cebu City.

“The warrant of arrest was issued by Hon. Ramon Daomilas Jr., presiding judge of Regional Trial Court 7th Judicial Region Branch XI in Cebu City,” the EPD said.

Although the details of the complaint is still unclear, Baleña’s responsibilities as PhilHealth’s spokesman primarily involves speaking on behalf of the agency, which is currently facing controversy over corruption allegations.

As of this writing, Villaceran said Baleña is still under the custody of Pasig City Police.

The police chief added that Baleña’s bail bond for his release has been set at P30,000.

comments