PNP monitors jueteng operations

BY AARON RECUENCO

The Philippine National Police (PNP) assured on Tuesday that it is strictly monitoring the reported resurgence of jueteng operations in some parts of Luzon.

PNP Spokesman Col. Ysmael Yu said they are also coordinating with Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in identification of numbers games that are legal and registered in order for the local police forces to facilitate their anti-jueteng operations.

The difficulty, according to Yu, is that some of the jueteng operations are using the Small Town Lottery (STL) as a front for their illegal operations in the community.

“It is the PCSO which is in a better position to identify which is legal and which is not. Police would only come in once the PCSO seeks our assistance,” said Yu. (Aaron Recuenco)

