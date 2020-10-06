‘Wala akong pinatay’ – Duterte

BY GENALYN KABILING

Under fire for alleged rights abuses linked to his drug war, President Duterte has once again denied that he has neither killed anyone nor ordered the murder of a person.

The President, however, admitted that he could not stop the killing of criminals since there is a raging war against illegal drugs – not to mention war among drug dealers and gang turf wars.

“At maraming sinasabi ‘Rule of law, hindi ka naman sumusunod, marami kang pinapatay.’ Wala ho akong pinatay na tao,” Duterte said during his televised address Monday night.

Duterte also denied ordering the killing of another person, saying the public can verify the matter from the police or even his Cabinet members.

“Magtanong ka ng isang pulis dito sa Pilipinas, magtanong ka kay Secretary (Eduardo) Año sa DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government), magtanong ka kay (Delfin Secretary) Delfin Lorenzana, at may inutusan ba akong taong sinabi, ‘Patayin mo ito si Mr. Santos, Edmundo Santos, o patayin mo ito si Juan dela Cruz.’ I never do that,” he said.

Duterte has defended himself from allegations that his administration was behind the alleged extrajudicial killings related to the campaign against illegal drugs.

He said he actually made a “discreet hearing” into these alleged murders, adding that he found out some incidents stemmed from gang turf wars and drug dealers silencing those who stole money and drugs from them.

Duterte, known for his tough stance against illegal drugs and crimes, previously admitted joining police operations when he was Davao City mayor to neutralize criminals.

He also once claimed that killed someone when he was a teenager.

Local and foreign human rights advocates have denounced Duterte’s war on drugs due to concerns of alleged extrajudicial killings and other abuses linked to state forces.

A United Nations human rights body has recently sought an independent probe into the alleged rights violations but the Palace has brushed aside such alleged unnecessary foreign interference in local affairs.

