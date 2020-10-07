Arnel Pineda’s younger brother nabbed in drug buy-bust

BY NEIL RAMOS

Journey frontman Arnel Pineda’s younger brother was handcuffed by authorities Tuesday after he was caught with over 20 grams of shabu.

A report from Lt. Col. Bernouli Abalos, station commander of the Kamuning police in Quezon City identified the suspect as Rusmon Pineda, 51.

Pineda was caught with Rojimar Frilles, 30, a barangay tanod of Barangay Sacred Heart.

It was Abalos who confirmed that Pineda is the brother of the Journey singer-songwriter.

Pineda and Frilles were nabbed along Scout Santiago corner Marathon Street, Barangay Obrero at 11 p.m. after selling P23,000 worth of shabu to an undercover policeman.

The two are now detained at the Kamuning police station in violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

