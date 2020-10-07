Bela Padilla is in love again

BY NEIL RAMOS

Bela Padilla confirmed she is in a relationship, taking to social media to introduce her new boyfriend to the public.

Posting several photos of her and Norman Ben Bay on Instagram, she wrote, “The one I met in St. Gallen.”

The actress is referring to her 2018 movie “Meet Me in St. Gallen.”

Followers expressed happiness for Padilla.

Celebrity friends like Dani Barretto also conveyed their excitement.

Padilla has been single for four years.

Her last boyfriend was producer Neil Arce.

