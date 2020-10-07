Foul odor and itchiness

BY RICA CRUZ

Dear Doc Rica,

I have an alarming situation na medyo merong foul odor and itchiness that is coming from under there. Nakaka-concern ito dahil hindi naman pangit ang aking hygiene routine. Hindi ko alam kung associated ito with me being aroused and wet for most of the time. To the point that I orgasm more often and even without actual physical stimulation. Is it time to see a doctor?

Thank you

Binder Clips

Hello Binder Clips,

Yung concern na madaling ma-arouse or maging wet ay isang napakasayang experience. While hindi sya well known concern, hindi ka rin naman nag-iisa sa pag-o-orgasm lagi kahit na hindi ka natu-turn on or nai-stimulate physically. Pero kailangan mo rin isipin na ang symptoms na ito ay maaaring dahil sa persistent genital arousal disorder (PGAD) or persistent sexual arousal syndrome (PSAS). Usually ang PGAD ay iba from sexual arousal na associated with desire and is triggered by nonsexual stimulation o kahit walang cause at all.

I am more concerned about the itching and foul odor. Kailangan mo itong ipa-check dahil maaaring sign ito ng infection at kailangan mo talaga ng medical attention para dito.

For the PGAD, physical and psychological ang theories behind this. Medyo challenging ang treatment dito dahil ‘yung cause mismo ang hindi pa 100% determined and walang traditional treatment for this. Try to find out kung ano ang triggers ng iyong orgasms and try to be as prepared as you can. When you are able to identify these, mas mama-manage mo s’ya. I think mas trial and error ang approach on how you will be able to handle your situation. I hope this would be helpful. But I suggest you still see a medical professional. Wag kang mahihiya sa kanila. They are there to help you. Always enjoy but be safe!

With Love and Lust,

Doc Rica

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Re­lationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.

