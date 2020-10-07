Good luck coach Topex, welcome coach Jeff

By REY C. LACHICA

Former Batang Gilas star Renzo Navarro expressed great joy for Lyceum coach Topex Robinson the moment he was named interim coach of the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters in the PBA.

For one, Navarro believes it’s high time for the long-time assistant coach to handle a PBA club having showed his worth in the NCAA and PBA D-League in the past.

Blessed with an eagle eye – he can a recognize a talent when he sees one – Robinson painstakingly transformed the Lyceum Pirates into one big fighting unit, steering them to the NCAA Finals two years ago – a first for the Intramuros-based school.

“Laking pasalamat ko kay coach Topex at sa buong LPU community for giving me a chance to play for the Pirates under him. Dito ko na-feel ang trust na hinahanap ng isang player sa isang coach,” said Navarro. “Kaya I wish coach Topex success sa PBA and sana palarin kaming magkasama someday.”

The cat-quick Navarro, who once a member of the La Salle Archers squad, said he will be missing the physical presence of Robinson – but not his system.

With Jeff Perlas at the helm, Navarro is convinced things will remain the same for the Pirates since Perlas has long been the “sidekick” of Robinson.

Besides, Robinson will remain with the team after named head of Lyceum’s Basketball Operations – a position which many believe was a reward for his love and sacrifices to the team the past two years.

“Mas lumaki ang takot at respeto ng ibang teams sa Lyceum ngayon dahil sa ginawa ni coach Topex,” said Zark’s Burgers team manager Bernard Yang who once supported the Lyceum Pirates in the PBA D-League.

Though training is still prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic, Navarro is certain that Perlas will become a good coach of the Pirates like Robinson.

“He knows the system of coach Topex very well so he will have an easy time adjusting to his new role. As a player, I will give my full cooperation to make his job a lot easier,” said Navarro. “Even my teammates are now excited to have him as our new coach.”

The former Finals MVP of PSSBC Battle of Champions is not promising anything but vowed to do whatever it takes to make Perlas’ debut with the Lyceum Pirates a successful one

“We hope to shine as one in the NCAA,” said Navarro, who is acknowledged as one of the leaders of the Pirates.

