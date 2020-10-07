Palace spox Roque pokes fun at himself

BY ARGYLL GEDUCOS

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque gamely joined netizens in posting memes about his recent trip to Boracay island.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, Roque posted 10 photos where he was edited in.

The particular photo that caught the attention of the netizens was that of the Palace official spreading his arms at the beach.

“Akala n’yo ‘di ko nakikita (You think I don’t see this)?” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“Tawa lang kayo (Just keep on laughing),” he added.

Roque likewise included the hashtag “kalmaAkoLangTo” as if asking the netizens not to get too excited.

In an interview with State-run PTV-4, Roque said he was not offended by the surge of memes using his photos. In fact, he was happy about it.

“Sa panahon ng pandemiya eh natutuwa ako na kahit papano meron tayong kontribusyon para maaliw ang ating mga kababayan,” he said.

“Kailangan po talaga natin na magkaroon ng konting aliw dahil alam niyo naman ang mensahe ng Presidente, bagamat nandiyan ang COVID-19, kaya po natin mabuhay,” he added.

In his Facebook post, Roque gave unique captions to all 10 photos he lifted from the Internet, asking if he was already qualified to become either a cheerleader, a basketball player, and even a superhero.

The hilarious edits included:

A fight with anime character Monkey D. Luffy from “One Piece”

A cheer dance routine at the (University Athletic Association of the Philippines) UAAP

A basketball game with characters of the anime “Slam Dunk”

A game of patintero

A strong anime character destroying two rock pillars

A “Spider-Man”-inspired edit

A reenactment of the parting of the Red Sea

A battle alongside the “Avengers”

A gladiator-inspired edit

A match against Lebron James

Roque was in Boracay from Friday to Monday where he held his press briefing this week. He was also there to promote tourism and check on how the local government unit of Aklan is handling the COVID-19 situation in the tourist destination.

The island of Boracay was opened to local tourists from areas under the general community quarantine (GCQ) this month after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

comments