PBA, media delegates now inside PBA bubble

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA

The Quest Hotel, residence of the 12 ball clubs for the entire duration of the PBA bubble, rolled the red carpet Wednesday for the arrival of the other delegates as the league puts the finishing touches for the league’s reboot beginning Sunday.

Four PBA staff members, three statisticians, two court announcers and five members of the media arrived at the hotel noontime, all having to comply with strict procedures to ensure that the deadly virus would not infect the individuals inside the sprawling facility.

A total of 16 referees, five table officials and several PBA officers have already entered the bubble on Tuesday.

Commissioner Willie Marcial is arriving Saturday, a day before PBA games officially resume following a seven-month layoff due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Same with the teams that came almost two weeks ago, the delegates underwent the health procedures upon arrival at the four-star tourist and business destination at the Mimosa Plus estate.

Luggage were sanitized and checked by a K-9 unit while guests proceeded for a temperature check. Scanning QR codes through the Stay Safe app was required upon arrival, and this would continue when going in and out of the hotel.

A second wave of sanitation was made for hand-carry baggages and another temperature check was done upon entering the hotel lobby.

Travel and health surveillance forms were handed out before the swab tests, which were also done a few days before the delegates arrived.

After the swab test, they were encouraged to head to their rooms where they would stay for the next two days while waiting for the results.

Only PBA bubble participants are allowed to enter the hotel and the estate.

comments