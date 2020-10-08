  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Ben&Ben earns nod at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

    October 8, 2020

    BY NEIL RAMOS

    Filipino band Ben&Ben has been nominated in the Best Southeast Asia Act category at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA).

    MTV Asia announced this in a social media post on Tuesday.

    The band also shared the news to followers via Twitter.

    Ben&Ben will be competing against Vietnam’s Jack, Indonesia’s Agnez Mo, Singapore’s Benjamin Kheng, Malaysia’s K-Clique and Thailand’s Violette Wautier.

    This year’s MTV EMA will air Nov. 8.

    Ben&Ben is behind the hits “Araw-Araw,” “Kathang Isip,” and “Pagtingin.”

     

