Ben&Ben earns nod at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

BY NEIL RAMOS
Filipino band Ben&Ben has been nominated in the Best Southeast Asia Act category at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA).
MTV Asia announced this in a social media post on Tuesday.
The band also shared the news to followers via Twitter.
Ben&Ben will be competing against Vietnam’s Jack, Indonesia’s Agnez Mo, Singapore’s Benjamin Kheng, Malaysia’s K-Clique and Thailand’s Violette Wautier.
This year’s MTV EMA will air Nov. 8.
Ben&Ben is behind the hits “Araw-Araw,” “Kathang Isip,” and “Pagtingin.”