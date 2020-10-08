Ben&Ben earns nod at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

BY NEIL RAMOS

Filipino band Ben&Ben has been nominated in the Best Southeast Asia Act category at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA).

MTV Asia announced this in a social media post on Tuesday.

The band also shared the news to followers via Twitter.

Ben&Ben will be competing against Vietnam’s Jack, Indonesia’s Agnez Mo, Singapore’s Benjamin Kheng, Malaysia’s K-Clique and Thailand’s Violette Wautier.

This year’s MTV EMA will air Nov. 8.

Ben&Ben is behind the hits “Araw-Araw,” “Kathang Isip,” and “Pagtingin.”

