Bongbong planning political comeback in 2022

By VANNE ELAINE P. TERRAZOLA

Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said he has yet to decide what position to run for in the 2022 elections even as he has started discussing groups and politicians about his plan to run anew for public office.

Marcos said he is “keeping his options open” regarding his bid for a political comeback in the 2022 polls.

“Wala pa (None yet), I’m still watching and waiting, I hear all kinds of speculations, I am speculating myself within myself. But I will be running, but you know, I always like to follow my father’s advice: Keep your options open,” he said in an online forum Wednesday where he was asked about his plans.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has become a part of his considerations, specifically on how it would affect the country’s political climate, as well as the manner of campaigning.

“For me, COVID(-19) changed everything, I’m sure including politics, that’s why we have to look and see ano nga ba talaga ang magiging pulitika (what would politics become), what will the campaign even look like? We have rallies, we do this, because that dictates, to a great extent, how we conduct our campaign and how successful that will be,” he said.

“So that’s what I will do, I will keep my options open until we figure out much more clearly, really, first, how COVID will affect our political exercise…and what the aggrupations are going to be, the affiliations,” he added.

In the meantime, he said he is weighing his options thru his “informal” talks “amongst groups or politicians who have a common interest.”

Last January, Marcos announced his plan to run for a national position in 2022. This was repeated by his spokesman Vic Rodriguez recently.

Marcos, son of former President Ferdinand E. Marcos and former Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos, was a senator from 2010 to 2016. Her older sister, Sen. Imee Marcos, is a member of the Senate after winning in the 2019 mid-term elections.

The former lawmaker and vice presidential aspirant said that he has not given up and will still insist on his electoral protest against Vice President Leni Robredo’s victory in the 2016 elections.

