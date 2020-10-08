Diana Zubiri gives birth to baby girl

BY NEIL RAMOS

Diana Zubiri is a mother thrice over.

She gave birth to a baby girl with husband, model-host Andrew Smith, recently.

The actress shared the good news with fans on her newest vlog, which was uploaded on YouTube Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The child’s name? Amira Jade.

Amira jade is the couple’s second child. Their eldest, Aliyah Rose, is now 4 years old.

Zubiri also has a son, King, with her former husband, who died in 2010.

