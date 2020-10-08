Four Hours daily

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

JUST A THOUGHT: The fewer the facts, the stronger the opinion. – Arnold Glasow

STRAIGHT TALK: Four hours straight, from 6 to 10 a.m. That’s how long, or how short, viewers and listeners can get a hold of Ted Failon and constant partner, DJ Chacha in their new home, Radyo5, 92.3 News FM.

The radio duo started their new show last Monday, Oct. 5, their comeback on air following a month- long lull after leaving former home DZMM.

Failon said he moved to Radyo5 for two reasons. He wants to be on radio, a great love of his. He was also attracted by the pitched program format, claiming that it’s one of a kind.

The new daily wake upper com­bines breaking news, commentar­ies, feel-good, inspiring stories, so­cial media trends, music, showbiz.

“We will cater to both senior and millennial audiences,’’ he said dur­ing an online zoomcon.

Luchi Cruz-Valdes, head of TV5 News, says, “Ang tambalang Failon and Chacha ang babago sa tunog ng FM.”

Ted Failon and DJ Chacha @ Ra­dyo5 is simulcast on TV5 & One PH.

DJ CHA CHA: Who is DJ Cha Cha? Why is she getting this much air time, with equal billing at that, with Ted Failon?

A former disc jockey from MOR-FM, Charina Marie Guevarra started as a reader of text messages on Failon’s DZMM morning show.

He’s her mentor and friend, who has assigned her a bonus, too, billing-wise.

