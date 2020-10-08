Man arrested for threatening to send GF’s nude photos to kin if she breaks up with him

By JEFFREY DAMICOG

The National Bureau of Investigation has arrested a man who allegedly threatened his girlfriend that he will send her nude photos to her family and friends if she breaks up with him.

NBI officer-in-charge Director Eric Distor identified the arrested suspect as Erick Hernandez.

Distor said Hernandez was arrested by agents of the NBI Bulacan District Office (NBI-BULDO) last Sept. 30 in Malolos City based on the complaint made by his girlfriend.

“Based on the pieces of evidence gathered, charges for violation of RA 9995 (Anti Photo and Voyeurism Act), RA 9262 (Anti -Violence Against Women and Children Act) in relation to RA 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act), and RA 8353 (Anti Rape Law) were filed against the subject,” the NBI said.

The complainant said Hernandez took her nude photos when they had a video call.

“Complainant decided to break and went on a silent mode but this silence made the subject to resort to the same threat mode to expose complainant’s nude photos to her family and friends,” said the NBI.

The girlfriend told investigators she and the suspect have been in a relationship since May.

The complainant said she broke up twice with him after she discovered he had a relationship with a gay man and then another woman.

The complainant said she was forced to make up with him every time after Hernandez threatened to take his life.

