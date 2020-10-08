UST official says Ayo’s punishment too harsh

By Kristel Satumbaga

University of Santo Tomas (UST) is endorsing the appeal for reconsideration made by former men’s basketball coach Aldin Ayo to the UAAP Board after he was cleared by Sorsogon police.

In a post by the university’s official publication The Varsitarian, a high-ranking UST official who requested anonymity said they “strongly believe that the penalty imposed by the UAAP Board is too harsh.”

Last month, the UAAP Board of Trustees ratified the decision of the Board of Managing Directors to ban Ayo indefinitely from the league based from the school’s internal probe that showed Ayo endangering the health of the student athletes under his charge when he conducted training in Sorsogon in the middle of quarantine.

However, the office of Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero certified a police report that cleared Ayo of any legal liability.

Ayo even said in a statement that he has “dutifully raised matters overlooked by the UST fact-finding committee in their findings which became the basis for the UAAP decision. These pertinent matters, if properly considered, may significantly alter the decision of the UAAP board.”

Ayo said in a sworn statement that during their stay in Capuy, Sorsogon, the players were engaged in “farm work” and were allowed to train in the basketball court and gyms individually as opposed to reports.

They have also obtained necessary travel documents, conducted tests and followed the 14-day quarantine.

