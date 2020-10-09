2,996 new COVID-19 cases recorded, bringing PH total to 334,770

By ANALOU DE VERA

The Department of Health recorded 2,996 new COVID-19 infections Friday, bringing the country’s total to 334,770.

The Philippines has reported COVID-19 cases below 3,000 for the fifth straight day.

The country has 53,311 active cases, with 1,045 new recoveries, raising the number of survivors to 275,307. However, 83 more patients died bringing the death toll to 6,152.

Metro Manila still has the highest number of new infections with 1,094, Cavite with 282, Batangas with 166, Iloilo with 152, and Laguna with 147.

Researchers from the University of the Philippines noted the continuous downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, but DoH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reminded the people not to be complacent.

“We still want to remind everybody, we cannot be complacent at this point. Lagi pa rin maging (We must always stay vigilant, cautious because nothing is certain at this point),” said Vergeire in an online forum.

Vergeire noted that the country’s case reproduction rate or the “r-naught” is now below one.

“It is true, it is below one, it’s 0.784 as of Oct. 5. Ang sinasabi po ng WHO (World Health Organization) that is our benchmark, less than one dapat ang transmission rate mo, meaning isang tao lang ang maiinfect ng isang taong may sakit. Unlike before it was two to three. That is a good indication (It is true, it is below one, it’s 0.784 as of Oct. 5. The WHO said that the benchmark for the transmission rate should be less than one, meaning a person with COVID-19 only infects one person. Unlike before (in our situation), it was two to three),” she said.

The Health official said that they are also monitoring other indicators such as the critical care utilization rate.

“Napaka-importante kailangan kinokonsidera natin ‘yung (It is also very important that we consider our) critical care utilization natin. It’s not just the numbers but also the health system capacity that we monitor so that we can see if really the cases are manageable already in the country,” said Vergeire.

The DoH said that nationwide, 47 percent of Intensive Care Unit beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were occupied; 45 percent for isolation beds; and 43 percent for ward beds. Meanwhile, 24 percent of mechanical ventilators are in use as of Oct. 9.

