8 BuCor prisoners still infected with COVID-19

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

There are now 23 active coronavirus (COVID) cases, including eight Persons Deprived of liberty (PDL) in prisons, at the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), the agency announced Thursday.

“There are 23 active cases in BuCor at this time of which 8 of them are PDLs and 15 are personnel,” said the BuCor in a statement.

“All are being monitored,” it assured. It pointed out that BuCor Dir. Gen. Gerald Bantag’s “thrust in continuous rapid and swab testing has helped the BuCor tremendously in managing Covid cases for both the PDLs and personnel.”

Meanwhile, the BuCor said that both Bantag and BuCor Spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag have recovered from COVID-19 after being tested positive for the disease.

The BuCor said Bantag and Chaclag were among other officials and personnel who underwent testing last Monday and Tuesday.

The results of the tests, which were released Thursday, showed that “these came out negative of the virus.”

Because of this, BuCor Chief of Directorate for Health Services Dr. Heny Fabro declared Bantag, Chaclag and three other BuCor personnel as “having recovered Covid-19 after exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms over the past three weeks.” (Jeffrey Damicog)

