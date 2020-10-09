Another NPA member surrenders in Bohol

BY CALVIN D. CORDOVA

CEBU CITY — Another member of the New People’s Army (NPA) operating in Bohol province has surrendered to authorities.

Salvador Golosing Avenido surrendered last September 28, the second NPA member to yield in the same month.

Last September 2, a ranking official of the NPA, Joseph Gulle Galagar, also surrendered to the Bohol Provincial Police Office.

Police Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, chief of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas, said the series of surrenders of NPA members is an indication that the communist terrorist group is weakening.

“It is an indication that the support for the NPA in Bohol is dwindling but we will not be complacent,” said Ferro.

Ferro said Bohol was declared insurgency-free in 2010 but there had been indications tHat the NPA continued to operate in the province.

Ferro said suspected NPA training camps were discovered while some government informants were killed.

According to Ferro, the 61-year-old Avenido was known as Admiral, Samuel and Sadu while with the NPA.

He was part of the Alyansang Yunit Propaganda Platoon of the Bohol party committee.

He also served as organizer and territorial leader of Hugpong Mag-uuma Bol-anon, Kilusang Mag-uumang Pilipinas (Humabol-KMP).

“He (Avenido) said he decided to surrender because he was forsaken by the group. When he figured in an accident, the terrorist group did not even help him,” said Ferro.

Ferro assured that livelihood assistance will be extended to Avenido and other NPA rebels who will decide to surrender. (Calvin D. Cordova)

