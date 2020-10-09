Conscience-stricken Caloocan rob-slay suspect surrenders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

The fourth suspect in the robbery and slaying of a nursing student and two nursing graduates in Caloocan City has surrendered to the Quezon City police after he “was bothered by his conscience”, police said.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said Ronald Cajepe, 38, appeared at the Batasan Police Station around 12:10 p.m. Thursday and confessed his involvement in the crime.

“Akala ko ay magnanakaw lang kami ng mga kasamahan ko pero dahil nakilala sila ng mga biktima ay pinatay nila ‘yung tatlo,” Cajepe told police.

Police said that Cajepe “was bothered by his conscience” and sought the help of his younger sister. The latter then reached out to Batasan Police deputy station commander Maj. Sandie Caparroso to tell “him of [her] brother’s willingness to surrender.”

On Sept. 27, nursing student Arjay Belencio, 22, and nursing graduates Mona Ismael, 22, and Glydel Belonio, 28, were found dead with several stab wounds inside a house under construction in Amparo Subdivision.

An ATM card where the suspects’ salaries were being sent was also taken away, according to police.

Cajepe was the fourth of the five suspects to surrender to the police. The others who are already under police custody are brothers Adonis, Aldin and Anselmo Singcol.

Meanwhile, police said, a certain Victorino “Bingbing” Sarmiento, who “ordered the killing of the victims,” remains at large.

Caloocan Police chief Col. Dario Menor called the “case closed.”

comments