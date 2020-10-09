Duterte appoints CA Associate Justice Rosario to Supreme Court

By GENALYN KABILING

President Duterte has appointed Court of Appeals Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario as the new Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Malacañang announced Friday.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed that Rosario has been selected from the list of SC contenders submitted by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC).

“Yes,” Medialdea said in a text message when asked about the appointment of Rosario to the High Court.

Rosario, a law graduate of Ateneo de Manila University, will assume the seat vacated by Associate Justice Jose Reyes Jr. who reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 last month.

Prior to his appointment, Rosario served as Court of Appeals justice since 2005. He also served as Makati City Regional Trial Court judge.

Rosario was among the seven nominees in the shortlist submitted by the JBC to the President last month. The JBC is the constitutionally mandated office that accepts, screens, and nominates appointments to the Judiciary.

Other nominees were CA Associate Justices Ramon A. Cruz, Japar Dimaampao, Jhosep Lopez, Eduardo Peralta Jr., and Maria Filomena Singh, and Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez.

