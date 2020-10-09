From Manila with love: Norwood, Ferrer, Lee receive ‘ayuda’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By CARLO ANOLIN

It’s been almost two weeks since PBA players arrived in the bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

While actual games is set to kick off on Sunday, the players have found themselves comfortable while holed up at the Quest Hotel in Mimosa.

Not that they were left with no choice, but these players will spend more than two months inside the bubble.

Most of them took to social media whatever gimmick and activities they were up to, from being a barista and an owner of a mini sari-sari store to actual workouts and team scrimmages.

With the help of technology and social media, they have kept themselves occupied and connected with their family and fans.

In the second week, PBA players were glad to receive some “ayuda” from outside the bubble Friday.

Magnolia’s Paul Lee, Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson, and Aljon Mariano, NorthPort’s Kevin Ferrer, Rain or Shine’s Gabe Norwood and Phoenix’s Calvin Abueva were among the few cagers who showed appreciation to their loved ones.

The packages include fruits, frozen and canned goods, their food cravings, some condiments, and toiletries ‒ a love letter even, to which Ferrer considered as the most important.

Lee, Ferrer and teammate Paolo Taha thanked Ginebra’s LA Tenorio, who has yet to join the bubble, for the boxes of potato chips.

Ferrer also showed a Tiger-designed face mask care of fellow UST alumnus Japs Cuan.

“Ano ‘to? Wala nang uwian?” jested Abueva, who followed up his excitement by saying: Ayuda! Ayuda!

The Phoenix forward, who is on the cusp of finishing the requirements to get his professional license back, also attended in the team’s Friday practice.

From the looks of it, the plenty restock will make the players’ stay in the bubble longer than expected, thanks to the unending support of their other half and friends.

comments