It’s Kenin vs Swiatek in French Open final

PARIS (AFP) – Sofia Kenin defeated Petra Kvitova, 6-4, 7-5, to reach the French Open final on Thursday and will attempt to capture a second Grand Slam of the year following her Australian Open triumph.

Fourth seed Kenin will meet 19-year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland in Saturday’s title decider after denying two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova in her bid for a third major.

Swiatek became the first Polish woman in 81 years to reach the Roland Garros final as she demolished Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska, 6-2, 6-1.

“I knew I had to be at my best. I am super happy and proud of myself,” said Kenin.

The American faltered when serving for the match at 5-4 but broke Kvitova in the following game before closing out the victory over the Czech seventh seed.

Kenin, 21, will try to become the first woman to win two Slams in the same season since Angelique Kerber claimed the Australian and US Open titles in 2016.

“I have won in Australia and had really tough matches this week so that gives me confidence,” said Kenin.

“I am going to enjoy this moment and then start to prepare for the final tomorrow.”

Before this season, Kenin had never gone as far as the quarter-finals on clay. She lost her only match on the surface this year prior to Roland Garros, 6-0, 6-0 to Victoria Azarenka in Rome.

Kenin, who was taken to three sets in four of her five matches leading up to the semi-finals here, surged 4-1 ahead in the first set against Kvitova with a double break.

The Czech immediately clawed one back and created another opening to level on serve, but Kenin held steady and wrapped up the set when Kvitova smacked a backhand long.

Kenin again struck with a break in game five of the second set, fending off four break points in the ensuing game to keep Kvitova at arm’s length.

Her frustration was clear as she blew her first chance to secure victory, but the tenacious Kenin earned a second opportunity and sealed her spot in the final with a gritty service hold.

The championship match will be the first at the majors to feature two players aged 21 or under since Maria Sharapova beat fellow 20-year-old Ana Ivanovic at the 2008 Australian Open.

