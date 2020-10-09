Man faces raps for shooting dog

BY CALVIN D. CORDOVA

CEBU CITY – A man is facing charges for fatally shooting his neighbor’s dog in Talisay City, southern Cebu.

The man, a certain Poying, could be charged for violating Republic Act No. 8485 or the Animal Welfare Act.

The owner of the dog, Martin Ray Resuena, accused Poying of shooting his pet with an air gun outside the man’s house in Barangay Dumlog last Wednesday morning.

In an interview with reporters, Resuena said he was determined to file charges, saying what his neighbor did was difficult to accept.

Resuena said “Bob” was a well-loved dog and treated it like a human being.

“My older sister would usually cook pork adobo. There was never an instance that we spank or punish him. That’s how we took good care of him,” said Resuena.

Resuena said it was around 11 a.m. last Wednesday when he heard a gunshot and saw “Bob” running home wailing.

Resuena said “Bob” collapsed upon arriving home.

The dog was later found to have a gunshot wound in the body.

The dog owner then confronted his neighbor.

According to Resuena, Poying admitted shooting “Bob” after the dog attacked his gamefowls.

Poying claimed that he had several gamefowls that died after they were attacked by “Bob.”

“We don’t know why he was blaming our dog. We also have chicken but they were not harmed by our dog,” said Resuena.

Resuena said if indeed “Bob” attacked the gamefowls, what his neighbor did to retaliate was too much.

“He could have just struck the dog with something instead of fatally shooting him,” said Resuena. (Calvin D. Cordova)

