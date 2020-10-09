One more seminar and ‘The Beast’ gets pro license back

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

Calvin “The Beast” Abueva only needs to attend one last seminar before completing the conditions set by the Games and Amusements Board in order for his professional license to be reinstated.

The Phoenix Super LPG star underwent a drug test while inside the PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga as part of the mandatory health requirement of the government body for professional sports.

“He has completed all his GAB medical requirements,” Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia said.

Abueva is only waiting for a third and final session of a seminar on the “Code of Conduct and Ethics of a Professional Player.”

Once completed, Abueva’s license will be re-issued, paving the way for his reinstatement in the PBA, hopefully by the time Phoenix opens its bubble campaign against Meralco on Monday at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

He has been given positive feedback based on a report by GAB official Kara Mallonga following the second of a three-day seminar held last Thursday.

Mallonga said in the report that Abueva was able to “submit his tasked activities from (his first) session in a timely manner.”

comments