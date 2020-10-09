Pinay netter loses to hard-serving local at French Open semis

By Kristel Satumbaga

Alex Eala’s impressive French Open Juniors campaign ended Friday night in Paris after yielding to local bet Elsa Jacquemot, 6-3, 6-2, in the semifinal.

The second-seeded Eala struggled by dropping her serve six times against the hard-serving French foe in the match that lasted 64 minutes.

Jacquemot, seeded third and also on her first French Open semifinal appearance like Eala, also banked on her superb winners to arrange championship duel with Russsian Polina Kudermetova.

The fourth-picked Kudermetova outlasted compatriot Alina Charaeva, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-5.

Despite the defeat, Eala is expected to improve her International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior ranking of No. 4 at the end of the tournament.

Making into the semis was also an achievement after she became the first Filipina to do so, matching Felix Barrientos’ feat in the 1985 Wimbledon Juniors.

