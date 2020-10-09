Sputnik, Commando gangs clash in Bilibid

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

A number of prisoners were killed when the “Sputnik” and the “Commando” gangs clashed inside the maximum security compound of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) early Friday morning, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said.

“May mga namatay pero hinihintay pa namin official report,” BuCor spokespersosn Gabriel Chaclag said.

Chaclag refused to provide any figure as to how many were killed until he receives the official report of the investigation being conducted on the incident that took place before dawn Friday.

“May verbal report sa akin pero ayoko magsabi,” he said.

“Pero syempre speculation lang ‘yun unless makita ko ‘yung official report,” Chaclag pointed out.

Chaclag said the fight erupted between two rival gangs inside a quadrant at the maximum security compound.

“Pero na-contain na natin,” he assured.

However, Chaclag said that the BuCor is still trying to determine the reason for the fight.

Following the riot, Chaclag said the casualties were taken to the NBP Hospital.

“Wala naman nadala sa ibang hospital,” said the spokesman. He assured that the NBP Hospital has the capability to deal with the situation. (Jeffrey Damicog)

