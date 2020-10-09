Use of karaoke, videoke now banned in Manila

BY MINKA TIANGCO

The Manila City government has banned the use of karaoke, videoke, and other sound-producing devices during daytime so as not to disturb students during their online classes.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso Thursday signed Thursday City Ordinance No. 8688 that prohibits the use of karaoke and videoke, among others, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays to Saturdays.

This after Domagoso reportedly received multiple complaints from parents of students whose online classes were “disturbed by neighbors using karaoke machines” since the school year opened on Monday, October 5.

Students are learning from home under the blended distance learning set-up after the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) crisis forced the government to temporarily suspend face-to-face classes.

The ordinance will take effect immediately, the document read.

According to the city ordinance, first time offenders will be fined P1,000 while second time violators will pay P2,000. For the third and succeeding offenses, violators will be penalized with a P3,000 fine.

The Manila mayor ordered barangay officials and police officers to properly implement the said ordinance.

