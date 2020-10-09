Virtual PBA fans installed at AUF gym

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

CLARK FREEPORT – As the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) reboot nears in the bubble, giant LED boards were successfully installed on Friday at the Angeles University Foundation (AUF) Arena for the virtual fans of the games.

The PBA will have its fans visible in the gym through the LED screens as the games will be closed to the public as part of the strict health protocols being implemented.

Players will also get to hear the cheers of their supporters, same with the system put up by the National Basketball Association (NBA) in its own bubble in Orlando.

The PBA will only have a lone conference – the Philippine Cup–as the pandemic forced the league to a seven-month suspension.

Games will kick off on Sunday (October 11), with double-headers set to be played every day.

The 12 teams are already inside the luxurious Quest Hotel and so are league officials, personnel and media members.

Commissioner Willie Marcial is expected to arrive Saturday in time for the league’s restart.

