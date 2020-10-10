A woman from the crowd

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gospel: LK 11:27-28

*

WHILE Jesus was speaking, a woman from the crowd called out and said to him, “Blessed is the womb that carried you and the breasts at which you nursed.” He replied, “Rather, blessed are those who hear the word of God and observe it.”

*

In Jesus’ time, Jewish society has a low regard for women. Jesus, however, champions their rights and gives voice to women. He even makes them an important part of his public ministry.

Jesus acknowledges the brave woman who gives a heartfelt remark regarding him. The woman exclaims, “Blessed is the womb that carried you and the breasts at which you nursed.” The woman, amazed at Jesus’ power over evil spirits, has openly expressed admiration for him. She considers Jesus’ mother to be blessed for having borne a son like him.

Every mother wants the best for her child, and this woman must hope to have a son like Jesus. Jesus redirects the woman’s admiration for him or for his mother. He emphasizes the primacy of listening to God’s word and obeying it. One must not be distracted by the supernatural powers of Jesus, but should be led to seek God’s word. One must not be lost in admiration, amazed at the privilege of one’s blood relations with Jesus. Our focus must instead be on seeking and obeying God’s word. At every turn in his public ministry, Jesus always communes with his Father.

*

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2020,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

comments