ABS-CBN’s YouTube channel ekes 30-M subscribers

BY NEIL RAMOS

ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel marked a major milestone becoming the first YouTube channel in the Philippines to hit 30 million subscribers.

With 38.8 billion lifetime views, it is also the most watched YouTube channel in the Philippines.

“We want to thank every Kapamilya who helped us reach this milestone and those who have made it a habit to watch our programs, stars, and original offerings on the channel. We will continue to expand our digital presence to reach as many Kapamilyas as possible and produce content that gives them entertainment, inspiration, and relief, as we continue our mission to be in the service of the Filipino worldwide,” said Richard Reynante, ABS-CBN’s digital content publishing head, in a statement.

ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel, recently made available worldwide, is now seen in 27 countries in Asia, 13 countries in South America, nine countries in Africa, eight countries in Central and North America, 12 Oceania territories, Spain, France, Greece in Europe, and Cyprus, Jordan, and Lebanon in the Middle East.

The channel carries Kapamilya Online Live, which livestreams fresh episodes of Kapamilya teleseryes and entertainment shows, public service programs, Kapamilya classics, and weekly digital talk shows.

