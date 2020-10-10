Horses, snakes this Sunday on ‘Born to Be Wild’

In January 2020, Taal Volcano erupted.

Many residents have yet to recover from the destruction caused by the eruption when six months later, the COVID-19 pandemic happened.

This Sunday, Oct. 11, Doc Nielsen Donato, together with the “Born to Be Wild” team, visit Batangas to check on the horses that survived the volcano eruption and their owners who still take care of them despite the challenges of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in Coron, Palawan, a place known for its picturesque beaches, is a paradise rich in biodiversity.

A group of biologist-researchers recently discovered the Northern Luzon Pit Viper residing in Coron.

The said viper, according to the 2018 biodiversity study made by California Academy of Science, is not among the list of species.

“Born to Be Wild” airs 8:45 a.m., after “AHA!” on GMA Network.

