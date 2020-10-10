LPA forms east of Luzon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The low-pressure area (LPA) west of the country has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) but another LPA formed east of Luzon Saturday.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Benison Estareja said the LPA west of Luzon that brought significant rains over the country in the past three days may continue to enhance the southwest monsoon or “habagat.”

The LPA, although it is already outside the PAR, may develop into a tropical depression while moving towards Vietnam.

Meanwhile, a new LPA formed 370 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

This LPA and the southwest monsoon may bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Masbate, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Visayas.

The public is advised to remain alert due to possible flash floods or landslides that could be triggered by scattered moderate to at times heavy rains.

The northeasterly surface wind flow or slight breeze coming from the northeast will prevail over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Apayao. Isolated light rains are likely to occur in these areas.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Those in Mindanao may have to take extra precaution, especially in the event of severe thunderstorm activity, as flooding and landslides may affect the area.

A gale warning was issued on Saturday due to possible strong to gale force winds triggered by the northeasterly surface wind flow.

Rough to very rough seas are expected over the coasts of Batanes, Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Isabela.

Those using fishing boats and other small boats should not set sail over these seaboards, while larger sea vessels should be on alert for big waves, PAGASA advised. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

comments