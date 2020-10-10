NU expectedly names Napa as Bulldogs coach

As expected, Jeff Napa was named chief strategist of the National University Bulldogs Friday, a few days before long-time assistant Chico Manabat took over his coaching job at Centro Escolar University.

Napa barely warmed his seat at CEU when another opportunity was offered to him.

Handling a team in the UAAP seniors tournament has long been considered a dream job for many bench tacticians. And that’s it.

Napa, who is also an assistant coach for the NorthPort Batang Pier in the PBA, is reportedly handpicked by the team’s godfather – Manny Sy.

Napa is no stranger to NU’s basketball culture being a former Bulldog himself.

After his playing years in the UAAP, Napa ventured into coaching and was quite successful, guiding NU’s Bullpups to three UAAP titles from 2011 to 2016.

Also a former Letran coach in the NCAA, Napa will be filling the void left by Goldwyn Monteverde, who stepped down due to a reported disagreement with the team management.

Monteverde, according to a source, was personally chosen by NU Chairman and SM Prime Director Hans Sy.

When Napa endorsed Manabat to the CEU basketball team bosses, it was reported here that Napa will soon assume the job as head coach.

True enough, NU picked a person with a blood type – NU.

“Bulldogs head coach search is over! NU names alumnus Jeff Napa as the new head tactician of the men’s basketball team,” the school posted on its Twitter account. (Kristel Satumbaga)

