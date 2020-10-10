Pokwang in mourning following death of mother

BY NEIL RAMOS

Pokwang’s mother has passed away at 80.

The comedian made the announcement on social media, recently.

Posting a photo of her with her beloved mom, Pokwang wrote as caption, “Every one…. ito ang aking nanay… si Nanay Gloria.”

She went on to describe her as the “best nanay sa buong mundo.”

Pokwang related, “Kung di dahil sa kanya wala ako sa earth para mapasaya kayo.”

She then bid her goodbye.

“Salamat nanay kong mahal, hanggang sa muling pagkikita…”

